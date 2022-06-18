Man arrested on suspicion of murder after another is stabbed to death

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in Wellington, Telford, this morning (18/6).

Police were called to Fowler Close at 11am to reports of two men fighting in the back garden of a block of flats on the road.

A 52-year-old man was found with what is thought to be a stab wound.

Police the man medical assistance and began CPR until the Ambulance Service arrived.

Sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene a while later.

His next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers.

A 64-year-old man was located nearby and has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He currently remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation but we can reassure the public that our initial findings are that this is a contained matter involving two individuals that are known to each other.

“I am mindful that there was a separate, unrelated, incident in Wellington last night and that these two incidents happening within 24 hours may, understandably, cause concern.

"Thorough investigations will be carried out for both and you will see an increase presence from police across the town for your reassurance.

“We are carrying out house to house enquiries in the area but we are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or any activity leading up to it, that hasn’t yet spoken to us to get in touch.”