The Leicester Tigers are heading to Twickenham today, with potential victory seeing them crowned champions of England for the first time in nine years.

With 20 wins over the course of the season, giving them a total of 94 points, the team topped the league standings heading into the semi-finals.

It wasn't plain sailing in the semis though as they had to come from behind to beat Northampton Saints to book their place in the capital for the final.

A win for the team today will see the Tigers crowned champions for the first time since 2013.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has named his squad for Saturday’s encounter.

The side includes just five players with previous Premiership Final experience, with the trio of Dan Coles, George Ford and Ben Youngs the only members from the club’s last outing in a decider nine seasons ago.

Here at ITV News we have pulled together a list of some of the top players to watch out for today in what is an historic match for the tigers.

Who are the players to watch?

Ellis Genge

Genge, who has won 36 England caps and been part of a World Cup squad, will make his Tigers farewell at Twickenham before moving to Bristol.

George Ford

The influential fly-half George Ford will also leave the Tigers this summer. He's had 20 regular season wins and 88 tries scored, using that skill with the boot to and Leicester toward success.

Richard Wigglesworth

Wigglesworth is the veteran scrum-half. He is the record appearance maker for Premiership Rugby having also played for Sale Sharks and his now-rivals, Saracens.

Full list of players

STARTING XV15 Freddie Steward [55]14 Chris Ashton [11]13 Matías Moroni [35]12 Guy Porter [44]11 Harry Potter [40]10 George Ford [128]9 Richard Wigglesworth [36]1 Ellis Genge (c) [110]2 Julián Montoya [26]3 Dan Cole [289]4 Ollie Chessum [30]5 Calum Green [90]6 Hanro Liebenberg (vc) [58]7 Tommy Reffell [77]8 Jasper Wiese [44]

REPLACEMENTS16 Charlie Clare [51]17 Nephi Leatigaga [67]18 Joe Heyes [100]19 Harry Wells [155]20 George Martin [38]21 Ben Youngs [281]22 Freddie Burns [102]23 Matt Scott [46]

SARACENS XV: 15 Alex Goode, 14 Max Malins, 13 Elliot Daly , 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Sean Maitland, 10 Owen Farrell (c), 9 Aled Davies; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Vincent Koch, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 6 Theo McFarland, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Billy Vunipola