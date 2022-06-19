Birmingham 2022 sculpture celebrates para athletes

A new sculpture's been unveiled in Birmingham as part of the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games, celebrating para athletes.

One Giant Leap For Humankind by artist Jacob Chandler shows a para athlete running with a blade.

It's inspired by Ben Pearson, who was a promising rugby player who broke his leg at 21 during a match.

A year later he had to have it amputated, but since then he's become a Paralympic sprinter at Loughborough University, and is aiming for a place in the 2024 Olympics.

When seeing the statue, Pearson said: "It's unreal never thought I'd have a statue anywhere so it's crazy to have it here especially in New Street station where it's so public and everyone's going to get to see it.

"One Giant Leap For Humankind" refers to the growing acceptance and celebration of diversity in Birmingham.

Organisers say they believe it to be the only public piece of art featuring disability currently on display in the UK.

The project which is endorsed by Birmingham 2022 Festival has been funded by manufacturing industries and the sculptor , Jacob Chandler.

He said: "I pinch myself every time I look at it!"