A man has died and two others injured after a crash in Derby.

It happened last night (18/6) at 7:45pm on Mansfield Road involving a Vauxhall combo van.

Of the three passengers, a 42-year-old man died at the scene.

Another man, aged 62, remains in a serious condition in hospital while a 34-year-old woman has minor injuries.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.