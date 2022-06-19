Thousands ran Derby's annual Ramathon for charity

Thousands of runners of all ages and abilities pulled on their trainers for one of the Midland's biggest running events, the Derbion Ramathon.

The day included Ramathon and the RAM 5 Mile, with both events expected to generate a huge boost for a host of deserving local and national charities.

The day also included teams from across the region who come together to take part in the all-new Derbion Ramathon Team Challenge; in which teams of colleagues, running buddies and friends battled it out to be crowned champions.

Entrants were encouraged to run for a good cause of their choice or support one of the event's official partner charities - Children First Derby, First Steps, Rainbows and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

The first to cross the line in the shorter race was James Meader. He achieved a new personal best.

British Athletics champion, Ben Connor who is from Derby, won the half marathon ahead of taking part in the European Championships.