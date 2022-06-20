Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jane Hesketh

A food bank in Leicester is at crisis point as volunteers have been forced to turn people away because donations have dried up.

The New Parks Community Mission opens on Mondays and Wednesdays, but has had to close its doors twice recently as supplies are dwindling.

It means 90 families had no access to the free food supplies they really needed.

Founder of the New Parks Community Mission, Donna Elliott, said: "It's not nice, you do have a cry behind closed doors.

"It's heart wrenching, you don't want to not be able to help.

"There's going to be different criteria for the food bank, because we can't sustain it, we can't help anyone and everyone, but at the same time they all need it."

The fridge at the food bank stayed empty, with no fresh food supply, only tins and dried goods.

Shaun Hunt, a volunteer, bought food from his own home to give to others.

"The community has helped me, so I should help them," he said.

"It's a good thing to do and without people like me, Donna wouldn't be able to lift things.

"She is on her own and doesn't have much help, so when she rings me I am there."

£300 worth of food was donated Credit: ITV Central

Another lifeline was offered to the New Parks food bank today, from a former local resident.

Nick Pridden spent £300 of his own money to buy basic food supplies.

He said: "I think the people of New Parks are strong people and I was from New Parks and I thought to myself, let me give something back to them.

"I heard people had gone to the doors and they were closed, and cupboards empty, so someone had to do something."

He's now hoping to team up with bread and potato suppliers to see if they can offer donations.

Donna says the donation has been a life line for the food bank Credit: ITV Central

Donna continued: "We would have had to shut this week because we didn't have food for people, however a chap came forwards, our local hero and he has bought us a lot of food which means we can open for the community this week and provide for them.

"It's made us feel ecstatic, it's a nice feeling to know we haven't got to shut our doors and we can provide for those who need it."

A new report has found that the average debt for households in the East Midlands has now risen to more than £14,000.

The Christians Against Poverty charity says it's seen calls for their services increase by 40 percent, and they say more people are suffering from depression as a result of rising costs.

Berta at the food bank Credit: ITV Central

Berta Hurst used the service for the first time recently, and said: "I've been wanting to come for a few weeks, I'm glad I've come, I am struggling this week, I wanted to see if I could get some food, and have a chat."

The government says its £37 billion support package will help people navigate the months ahead, and millions of household will get extra help with energy bills, and a tax cut in July.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...