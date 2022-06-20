A man has been charged with murder following an incident in Wellington, Telford.

Police were called to Fowler Close at 11am on Saturday morning to reports of two men fighting in the back garden of a block of flats on the road.

A 52-year-old man was found with what is thought to be a stab wound. Police gave the man medical assistance and began CPR until the Ambulance Service arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene a while later. His next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers.

John Walker, 64, of Fowler Close, Wellington was charged with murder on Sunday 19 June and will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 20 June).

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, who is leading the investigation, said: "Thanks to the local community for their ongoing support with our enquiries."