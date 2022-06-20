A woman who fled more than 1,200 miles from her home in Ukraine has given birth at Nottingham Hospital.

Staff set up a WhatsApp video call between Lesia Husar, 41, and her husband Taras, 41, who was on duty in Ukraine.

Their son Richard was born on June 12 weighing 4.5 pounds.

Taras decided to stay and fight in the war in the Ukraine, while pregnant Lesia and her 14-year-old daughter fled their home to escape the 'daily fear of bombings'.

She said it was a difficult decision to make, but needed to get to safety with her young daughter and un-born child.

Lesia is from the small city of Chernivsti. She describes her home with Russian planes overhead constantly and people seeking cover in cellars in fear of bombings.

The family first headed to Romania, before flying to the UK to meet their host family in Woodthorpe.

The host family had a pram, cot and clothes ready for the arrival of baby Richard.

After giving birth at the city hospital, she said: "I am so grateful to everyone – my host family and their neighbours and the staff at the hospital here in Nottingham.

"I was so stressed during my pregnancy, which doctors have said might explain why Richard was so small when he was born, but it has been a big relief to be cared for in Nottingham by such kind and supportive doctors and midwives.

"I love my country and want to go back to Ukraine soon, hopefully by the summer, but the war must end first before I can take my children back there.”