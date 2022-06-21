Nottinghamshire is readying to host the 2022 Tour of Britain cycling race, which will pass through the county starting on September the 8th.

Details were released today showing the route the Tour is taking, which last passed through the county in 2018 - boosting the local economy by almost £4 million with almost 250,000 spectators taking to the streets to watch the event.

The race will first pass through West Bridgford and end in Mansfield, with cyclists travelling through Cotgrave, Gerdling, Southwell and Workshop, across a route stretching 118 miles.

The Nottinghamshire leg makes up stage five of the race, and is the flattest - organisers say it's the only part of the race involving less than 2,000 meters of climbing.

Winners of the Nottinghamshire stage include world champions in the sport, including Tom Boonen in 2004, and Tour de France stage winners Matteo Trentin and Fernando Gaviria. British rider Ian Stannard was also victorious in Robin Hood Country.

