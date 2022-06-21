Seven years since Christian Bagley was murdered police are appealing to an unknown Audi driver who they believe may be a potential witness.

The 30-year-old was stabbed as he walked under the Hunderton Bridge in Hereford on the June 21, 2015.

At the time a murder investigation was launched and so far several people have been arrested and released without charge, with his killer remaining free.

As enquiries continue, officers are keen to speak to the driver of a dark-toned Audi A4 Avant B8 model, manufactured between 2008 and 2016.

The vehicle was seen driving between Sainsbury’s and ASDA between 10.37pm and 10:50pm on the night of Christian’s murder.

Whilst en route, officers believe the car stopped briefly outside a shop, where the driver got out of the car and briefly spoke to another man before driving away.

West Mercia Police have issued a timeline of events using CCTV Credit: West Mercia Police

Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding, who is investigating the murder, said in a statement it "as been seven years since Christian was fatally stabbed in Hereford and during this time we have continued to investigate his murder."

He adds: "Despite our investigation making significant progress and several people arrested, to date, no-one has yet been brought to justice for his murder.

"I am absolutely committed to ensuring Christian’s family find out what happened to him on that fateful night and to bring those responsible for his murder to justice, which is why I’m making a further direct appeal today."

To coincide with the anniversary of Christian’s murder Crimestoppers are offering a £20,000 reward.

DCI Harding added, "there will be people with information about Christian’s murder and understand they may not want to speak to police.

"If you have information about Christian’s murder please pass this on to Crimestoppers."

To provide information to the police, dial 101 quoting incident 717s of 21 June 2015. Alternatively, you can submit information online via the Police Major Incident Public Reporting Site, otherwise known as the MIPP (access here: Public Reporting Site). This is a direct line into detectives investigating the murder.