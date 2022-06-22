Pets are under threat as owners struggle to care for animals with the rising cost of living.

The RSPCA Shropshire branch says they are preparing to take in more abandoned pets as people can no longer afford them.

Some owners have been relying on pet food donations to feed their animals. The RSPCA in Shropshire is calling on more people to donate as demand for donations increases.

Zoe Hilton, from the branch, says, "Sadly, it seems as though the cost of living increase means that more people are struggling to afford to feed their pets and are relying on the food banks more and more."

Animal food banks in Shropshire are calling for more donations as demand increases due to cost of living Credit: RSPCA

"We set up the scheme because we understood that many people were falling on hard times and we wanted to make sure that those who were struggling could still stay with their pets whilst they got back on their feet", she explains.

"We are now bracing for an influx of abandoned pets or owners who have to give them up because they can no longer afford to keep them but we hope that through the food bank we will be able to provide some support to people and their much-loved pets", she adds.

The food bank scheme was set up to support those who are struggling to buy animal food, beds, and other pet items.

Donations are collected at Telford crisis Support and Bridgnorth Foodbank in Shropshire.

It comes as a new Animal Kindness Index, compiled by the RSPCA, stated the rising cost of living could threaten the nation's love for pets.

Two thirds of animal owners in the West Midlands said the cost of looking after their pets had become more expensive over the past year. While, a third of owners said they are worried about being able to afford their animals.