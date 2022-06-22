More rail strikes are planned for tomorrow (Thursday 23 June), as many train workers in the Midlands plan to walk out in a dispute over pay and redundancies.

And now a new yellow weather warning means there could be even more travel chaos for passengers.

The warning, which covers the majority of the East and West Midlands, has been put in place from 10am on Thursday morning until midnight.

The Met Office is warning that thunderstorms are likely to break out in some areas, particularly during the afternoon and early evening.

It says the exact location of the storms will be "hard to pinpoint" and the warning area will be kept under review.

It says that torrential downpours could lead to flooding, possible power cuts and cancellations of some train and bus services.

Where are the warnings in place?

West Midlands:

HerefordshireShropshireStaffordshireStoke-on-TrentTelford and WrekinWarwickshireWest Midlands ConurbationWorcestershire

East Midlands:

DerbyDerbyshireLeicesterLeicestershireLincolnshireNorthamptonshireNottinghamNottinghamshireRutland

The service says there is a chance that in a few places up to 40 mm of rain could fall in an hour or so and 40 to 60 mm could fall in two or three hours.

The torrential downpours could be accompanied by frequent lightning, whilst gusty winds and hail may also affect a few places.

People are being encouraged to check road conditions and rail services before they travel.

