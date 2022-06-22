Woman’s WW2 Willys Jeep could sell for tens of thousands at auction

A woman from Stoke-on-Trent is selling a classic military car that could fetch £30,000 at auction.

Lyn who is 62 and a retired motor auction manager is selling a 1942 Willys Jeep 4 x 4 that was built during the Second World War.

She says it will be hard to say goodbye to the vehicle that has been "much admired" over the years.

Lyn said: "It’s visited the beaches of Normandy in France, attended charity events, car shows, car cruises and car meets, and it’s been used to visit family or for trips to eat out.”

The Jeep will go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers later this month, together with spares, receipts, war department, technical and WW2 manuals and a new black period steering wheel.

Lyn, 62, is selling a classic military vehicle built during the Second World War.

The vehicle has a guide price of £25,000-£30,000 thanks to its restored condition.

Lyn's keen to make sure the vehicle ends up in good hands as she comes from a long history of working with cars.

She said: “I worked in the motor trade for nearly 30 years starting in 1984. In 1999 I took over as manager of a family firm, Newcastle Motor Auctions in Newcastle-under-Lyme. I’ve always been a woman in a man’s world.

“I bought the Jeep in 2015 because I’d always liked them. It took me many months and miles to find it."

Credit: HansonsUK

Lyn added: "I am only parting with it because it’s time for something new. I wouldn’t hesitate to turn the key, start it up and set off on a journey in it, regardless of distance. I hope its new owners gets as much enjoyment out of it as I have.”

The Willys MB and the Ford GPW, commonly known as Willys Jeep, was the world's first mass-produced light four-wheel drive car.

It will be offered in Hansons Auctioneers’ Fine Art Auction on June 30.

