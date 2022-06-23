An armed robber who threatened a shop with an axe and forced two female workers to open a safe has been jailed.

Richard McAteer was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday June 17, after an appeal was published online.

The 45 year-old escaped the convenience store One Stop on Maryland Avenue in Hodge Hill on September 27, 2019.

After securing CCTV, West Midlands Police launched a public appeal to help identify the man.

Police posted McAteer's image on social media and were able to connect him to a Ford Fiesta believed to be the getaway car, thanks to help from the public.

The One Stop shop on Marylands Avenue in Hodge Hill Credit: Google Street View

McAteer of Turnley Road, Shard End was arrested on 1 October and admitted robbery but denied yielding a weapon.

DC Creaig Dando from West Midlands Police said: "This was a terrifying experience for the shop staff who were threatened and left fearing for their safety.

"But thanks to the united efforts of the police and public we were able to quickly identify and arrest McAteer."

"He continually denied having the axe but we were determined to ensure he was convicted of being an armed robber, to reflect the full horror he put his victims through.

"This was a serious offence and he rightly now spends longer behind bars on the back of this conviction."