Cricketer Stuart Broads and Molly King announce pregnancy

Cricketer Stuart Broads will soon be welcoming his first child with fiance Molly King.

The 35-year-old's partner announced she was pregnant with her first child on Instagram with a black and white photo of Broads kissing her small bump.

King and Broad, who plays for Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club, announced they were engaged in January 2021, having dated since 2012.

She captioned the post: “Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year!

“We’re absolutely over the moon.”

Her bandmates were among the first to offer their congratulations, with Frankie Bridge writing “Can. Not. Wait!” and Rochelle Humes said “Best news ever”.

The other members from the girl group also shared their support with Vanessa White commenting “incredible news! and Una Healy added a string of heart emojis.

Broadcaster Matthew Edmondson, who King currently presents a Radio 1 show with, also shared his best wishes.

He said: “Congratulations guys. What a beautiful picture. That baby has no idea how lucky it is to have you both as parents”.

English cricketer Broad posted the same photo on his Instagram, writing: “Mollie & I are thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead!”