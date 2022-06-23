Jail for cannabis farmer found hiding in Nottinghamshire wheelie bin

A cannabis farmer from Nottinghamshire who tried to evade police by hiding in a wheelie bin, has been jailed.

Armando Hysaj who is 25, fled from a house in The Rushes in Mansfield Woodhouse, after a bailiff carried out a warrant over unpaid gas and electric bills.

Police say they were called to the house after the bailiff noticed a strong smell of cannabis at the property on the 7th February 2022.

Hysaj then ran away from the property, but officers then began searching the area with the help of police dog Yogi. He soon picked up a scent and led his handler to a wheelie bin on nearby Waterdown Close.

Hysaj later pleaded guilty to producing cannabis and appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on the 22nd June 2022, and was jailed for eight months.

Armando Hysaj Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

More than 150 cannabis – with a street value of more than £90,000 – were found inside the house on The Rushes.

PC Shaun Healey from Nottinghamshire Police said:

“Cannabis production on this scale is an extremely serious offence that also poses considerable risks to neighbouring properties.

“The officers – and dog – involved in this case did a great job to locate Hysaj so quickly and I am pleased he has now been bought to justice.

“He may have thought a wheelie bin to be a good hiding place, but in reality it was no match for a well-trained police dog.”