Syrian refugee puppet Little Amal visits Stratford and Birmingham

Little Amal, an eleven-foot giant refugee puppet and symbol of international human rights, has taken her walking tour to Stratford-upon-Avon.

She is based on a 10 year-old refugee from Syria, and represents the millions of children separated from their families.

Little Amal waving to crowd Credit: ITV News

Amal is on a tour of 10 UK towns and cities.

Yesterday (22nd June) she arrived at the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon where she greeted supporters.

Play Brightcove video

Spectators in Stratford-upon-Avon noted the links between the giant puppet and English playwright William Shakespeare.

Geraldine Collinge, from The Royal Shakespeare Company, says it's an amazing opportunity to bring Little Amal to Stratford.

Play Brightcove video

She arrived at Victoria Square in Birmingham this morning where she set out on a walking tour of the city.

Starting outside Birmingham City's Council House in Victoria Square, Little Amal made her way along Centenary Way and into Centenary Square on Broad Street.

The moulded cane and carbon fibre-puppet spent the morning meeting different families to celebrate Birmingham's diverse population.

Why is Little Amal on a walking tour of the UK?

Her New Steps, New Friends tour is marking World Refugee Week (19 to 27 June)

She's already travelled 8,000 kilometres over land and sea, the journey took three months to England

Amal last visited the West Midlands in November 2021. Supporters have been greeting Amal on this tour too.

Play Brightcove video

Amal has since been to Cheltenham and Nottingham and is now halfway through her journey.

World Refugee Week