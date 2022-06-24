Play Brightcove video

West Midlands Police have issued an appeal to trace two potential witnesses seen on CCTV after a schoolgirl was hit by a car in Coventry.

Officers say the eight-year-old was struck by a grey Toyota Yaris on Monkswood Crescent just after 6 pm on 17th June.

She remains in critical condition after suffering head injuries.

Police are appealing for information about the man and woman seen on CCTV at the time of the incident, as officers believe they have more information.

They're urging people who might recognise them, have dashcam footage, or witnessed the incident to get in touch.