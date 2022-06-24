Play Brightcove video

Rams Trust chair Jim Wheeler speaks to ITV News Central.

Fans have expressed their joy and relief after a Derbyshire property business stepped in in to buy Pride Park Stadium.

Clowes Developments Limited released a statement this morning confirming it had bought the company that owned Derby County's stadium.

The company also revealed it had issued a loan to the Rams and was preparing to put a bid in today to buy the club.

Fans have been reacting to the news - with many saying they feel it is a positive step for the club.

Jim Wheeler, chair of the Rams Trust, said: "Really positive. its is probably the best news that we have had now in nine months because it is even better than when Chris Kirchner was going to take over in that the ground is sorted.

"So that is no longer the big stumbling block in all of these negotiations.

"The statement from Clowes Developments today is also really positive because it acknowledges the fans.

"David Clowes is a fan, his family his history is all around Derby County.

"Even the picture on his official website has a picture of a Ram on his desk. I mean that says something about where his affections lie. He's got the club at heart, which is absolutely a positive."

Fans have been expressing their joy on Twitter at the latest club news.

Derby County had been in administration since September.

Last season they were docked 21 points, including 12 for going into administration and then a further nine points for financial breaches.

The Rams put up a strong fight last season, getting to within five points of safety at one stage - but were eventually relegated from the Championship.

Next season's fixtures for League One were revealed on Thursday, 23 June 23, confirming Derby will kick-off their season against Oxford United at Pride Park Stadium.

The Rams also have a few home pre-season friendlies pencilled in before the season starts against German outfit Hertha Berlin and the Premier League's Leicester City.

The EFL has also issued a statement concerning Derby County.

The statement reads: "The EFL welcomes the announcement by Clowes Developments (UK) Limited in respect of its acquisition of Pride Park stadium, which has been a significant challenge in relation to the sale of Derby County Football Club, and that it will be submitting a bid for the football club during the course of today.

"Over the last two weeks the EFL has met daily with the joint administrators, Quantuma, as they continue their efforts to sell the Club, and the League is now working closely with all parties to ensure they recognise the importance of compliance with the League’s Regulations and Insolvency Policy with the objective of securing the Club’s exit from administration.

"The League has already commenced the process in respect of its Owners and Directors’ Test, as well as an assessment of the ultimate source and sufficiency of funding to support the proposed business plan for the Club.

"The League understands and acknowledges that there is a desire from Derby County’s stakeholders, including supporters and staff, for a swift conclusion to matters and its focus remains on the Club’s prompt exit from administration."