Fans 'traumatised' as Derby County manager Wayne Rooney resigns

By ITV Central Production Journalist Nick Reid

Fans at a Derby pub have been left "traumatised" after hearing the news that Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has resigned.

Earlier today we reported that Clowes Developments Limited had bought the company that owned Derby County's stadium.

The company also revealed it had issued a loan to the Rams and was preparing to put a bid in today to buy the club.

This afternoon though, the club confirmed on their website and social media channels that England's top goalscorer wishes to leave the club with immediate effect.

Pride Park Stadium Credit: ITV Central

Steve Kirk, landlord of the Neptune in Derby, which serves a huge section of Rams fans, has expressed his disappointment at Rooney's departure.

He said: "I'm absolutely gutted. The whole pub is traumatised and it has totally knocked everyone for six.

"We thought things were rosie, everything was falling into place and now this has happened it has put a dampener on everything.

"It is such a shock, some people have just gone straight home as they just so gutted with the news.

Pride Park Credit: PA

"Rooney has stuck by Derby for so long, all through last season and he has some great contacts so would have been great in rebuilding the team.

"We have an event on tomorrow for Armed Forces Day and it has just taken the edge off it.

"We just have to hope that Derby can bounce back, push on and find somebody new."

Elsewhere, fans and former players have also expressed their shock on Twitter.

Some said:

In a statement on the Derby County website, Wayne Rooney said: “Over the course of the Summer I have been closely following developments regarding the ownership of Derby County.

“Today I met with the administrators to inform them of my decision that it was time for me to leave the club. In fairness to them, they tried tremendously hard to change my decision but my mind was made up.

“My time at the club has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both highs and lows, but I have to say that I have enjoyed the challenge.

“Personally, I feel the club now needs to be led by someone with fresh energy and not affected by the events that have happened over the last eighteen months. I will remember my time at Derby with great pride and affection and would like to thank all my staff, players and of course the fans for their incredible support.

"I will never forget you and hope to see you all again in the near future and in happier times.

“Finally, I am aware that the club still have interested parties who wish to take over the running of the club.

"To them I say this, Derby County is a great club with a great history and great fans. I wish you all the best and much success for the future.”

Wayne Rooney joined Derby in 2020 and played 30 games, scoring six goals.

Rooney took over as Derby County manager in January 2021, following the departure of Phillip Cocu.

A spokesperson on behalf of the joint administrators of Derby County Football Club said: “The joint administrators are very disappointed that Wayne has taken the difficult decision to leave the club and we have spent some time today trying to persuade him to stay but understand his reasons for wanting to go.

"We are extremely grateful to him for his excellent work in the face of challenging on-field circumstances in the 2021/22 season and admire the manner in which he has led the team, the club and the local community through various off-field issues.

“The joint administrators recognise that staff and supporters will be frustrated and equally disappointed by this news, but we all wish him, his wife Coleen and their four boys every success in the future and we are sure they will always be welcomed back.

“All parties recognise the need to conclude a sale of the business and assets of the club, as a matter of urgency and the joint administrators wish to reconfirm that Wayne’s departure will not affect those ongoing, positive discussions.”