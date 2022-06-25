'Speak up, walk out, do something' Rutland town hosts first pride march

Play Brightcove video

Rutland has a rich historical heritage and this weekend, history was made in Oakham.

Hundreds of people gathered at Cutts Close Park in the town to join in its first-ever pride march.

"I've been in the county all my life and it's been quite a secret sort of following, but I think everyone's a bit more open these days", one person attendee told ITV News Central.

"Everyone is vibing off everyone else, everyone seems happy, I haven't seen a sad face today", said another.

The celebration coincides with Pride Month and the 50th anniversary of the first pride rally in London back in 1972.

Lucy Slessor, who helped to organise the event, says its "about time" that the event came to the town.

"I think to do something like this you've got to be highly motivated and highly passionate", she says, "and because we are a small town I think sometimes people feel a little shyer maybe to speak out, walk out, do something."

"It's about time if anything else, we should have something here", she adds.

Organisers say they're already planning next year's event. Credit: ITV News Central

Not everyone in the town supported the event and earlier this week posters were torn down from lampposts and shop windows.

But Lucy says it just motivated more people to volunteer to put posters up and get the word out.

"It just made people rally around even more", she explains.

Organisers say they are already planning a bigger event for next year.