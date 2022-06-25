A restaurant opening in Birmingham today is offering fish and chips at its 1972 opening day prices to the first new customers.

Yorkshire brand Mother Hubbard’s is opening its latest outlet on the A38 Kingsbury Road in Erdington and to celebrate people can pick up fish and chips - for just 45p.

The chain’s first store was opened in Ingleby Road, Bradford, on May 3, 1972 ,by Coronation Street actors Bernard Youens and Jean Alexander- who played fan favourites Stan and Hilda Ogden.

Now in its 50th year, the chippy is repeating its first opening day prices for the first 1,000 customers.

The chain is now in its 50th year. Credit: PA

The deal means a hefty £8.30 saving on the regular £8.75 price and is expected to be a happy surprise for many visitors, as people continue to feel the rising cost of living.

The venue’s manager, Chris Thornton, said: “It’s taken us six months to open this site. The 45p offer is rolling back the price to what fish and chips were in 1972 and will be available for the first 1,000 customers.

“From other shops where we have done this, we expect customers to be queuing up into the afternoon. The brand is doing really well."

