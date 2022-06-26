Derby County administrators accept David Clowes bid

Derby County Football Club's administrators say they've accepted an offer from Derbyshire based property group, Clowes Developments.

David Clowes announced he wished to take over the club on Friday, after buying pride Park from Ram's former owner Mel Morris.

Administrators say that discussions with any other interested parties will now stop and the main focus is to conclude the transaction with Clowes within the granted timeframe.

It comes two days after manager Wayne Rooney handed in his resignation.

A statement said: “The joint administrators will now enter into a period of exclusivity with Clowes, with a completion of the acquisition of the business and the assets of the Club targeted for 29 June 2022."

"All parties are now working hard to conclude what is still a complex legal transaction within a very short timeframe. Once concluded, the transaction will enable the Club to move forward and prepare for the upcoming season out of administration."

"It will also ensure that Pride Park Stadium and the Club are under the control of a new, local owner with the commitment and resources to enable the Club to move forward with a clean slate."

"The offer also provides the best return for creditors and enables the Joint Administrators to fulfil their statutory duties and will ensure that there are no further points deductions levied against the Club once it is out of administration."