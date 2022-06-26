A house has been destroyed and others significantly damaged after an explosion in Birmingham.

Emergency services are currently at the scene on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding.

Police say there are reports of casualties but "the number and severity of their injuries is unknown at this time."

The road and surrounding roads have been closed off while the surrounding area is evacuated.

West Midlands Police has also warned people to avoid the area. A statement from the force said officers were called at 8.38pm on Sunday.

It added: "One house is destroyed with others significantly damaged. Cars have also been damaged.

"There are reports of casualties but the number and severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

"Evacuations are taking place. Those evacuated will be told where to meet. People in the area must immediately follow the instructions of first responders.

“Dulwich Road and surrounding roads are closed and will be for a very long time. Please help us by avoiding the area.

"The cause of the explosion is not yet known."

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said six fire crews are in attendance at the scene of an explosion on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham.

The fire service tweeted: "Six fire crews are in attendance at this incident involving an explosion on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding. Please avoid the area at this time.”

In a statement on its website WMFS said: "At 20:38 fire crews responded to multiple reports of an explosion on Dulwich Lane, Kingstanding.

"The explosion, the cause of which is unknown at this time, has destroyed one property and caused damage to other properties and vehicles nearby.

"The number of casualties or injuries is not confirmed at this time. We are working hard with colleagues from West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance, Cadent Gas and National Grid to manage this incident.

"Dulwich Road is closed and is expected to be for some time. People are urged to avoid the area to allow the emergency services to do their work.

"West Midlands Police are managing evacuations in the area and we urge those local to the incident to follow the instructions of emergency service officers at the scene."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said three ambulances, five paramedic officers, the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, WM care team (a BASICS-affiliated charity providing prehospital care), a hazardous area response team and a NILO (National Inter-Agency Liaison Officer) had been sent to the scene.