Sausage and Cider Festival returns to Burton-upon-Trent

This weekend witnessed the return of many festivals and events, following two years of cancellations due to the pandemic.

But forget Glastonbury, people in Burton-upon-Trent have been enjoying the return of the Derbyshire Sausage and Cider Festival.

The four-day event, which began on Thursday, welcomed sausages, ciders and tribute acts from all over the world.

The festival began in 2014 at Maurice Lea Memorial Park, before moving to Catton Park the following year, where it is still held today.

Organisers say they started the event as a cheaper alternative to Glastonbury Festival.

"We grew up on a council estate in Swadlincote and we couldn't afford to go to Glastonbury", explains organiser James Dean, "so we recreated the Glastonbury lineup with tribute bands".

"That was when it was around one thousand people and now it's turned into this, where there are around 10 thousand people here"

Acts included The Bootleg Beatles, Whitney Houston Tribute Belinda Davids, Take That Rule the World and Kings of Lyon.

Britain's Got Talent's Belinda Davids says it was her first time playing at a festival.

"I've come from South Africa and this is my first big festival ever", she says, "Sausages and Cider, how could you not!?"

The singer admitted she doesn't normally eat sausages, or like cider, but she had some at the festivals and it was "really tasty".