Birmingham explosion: Woman dies following blast at a home in Kingstanding

A woman has died following an explosion at a house in Birmingham last night.

In a tweet this morning, West Midlands Fire Service said that a woman was found dead at the scene last night.

The service added that their "thoughts and sympathies are with everyone affected."

Meanwhile a man remains in a "life-threatening" condition after the blast which destroyed a house in Kingstanding.

West Midlands Police said they were called just after 8.30pm on Sunday to Dulwich Road in Kingstanding where one house has been destroyed, as well as several others significantly damaged, including nearby cars.

Officers were called to Dulwich Road in Kingstanding at 8:30pm on Sunday Credit: Twitter/@Molly539011321

West Midlands Ambulance Service said people at the scene rescued a man from the destroyed house but he had "very significant injuries" and was taken to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Four other men suffered minor injuries and were discharged by paramedics at the scene.

Speaking from the scene, ITV Good Morning Britain reporter Katy Rickitt said "what you're seeing there is the side of one damaged house. Now there should be another house on our side of it - but that's been completely flattened."

Residents have said how they clambered past flaming debris, through dust and rubble, shortly after the blast and pulled out an injured man alive from the ruins of the house.

One man, who declined to give his name, said: "Everyone was watching, the house was on fire, nobody was going in, so we could see a way in - so we went in the house, me and about a dozen others".

He said the dust from the loft insulation burned around them as they rescued a man from the back of the house.

One of the people who “put [their] own life at risk” by running into the burning house to save someone inside, according to their cousin on social media. In a post, they called their relative a "hero".

Emergency services are at the scene in Kingstanding in Birmingham Credit: SnapperSK

A spokesperson from Cadent Gas said its personnel were at the site.

"Our teams are on-site at the incident in Kingstanding, assisting the multi-agency response as the gas emergency service for the West Midlands".

"It's too early to speculate on the cause. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted".

"If ever anyone smells gas, nearby or anywhere, it is important to act immediately and ring the national gas emergency service on 0800 111 999."

Emergency services at the scene. Credit: SnapperSK

Images have been circulating on Twitter also showing aerial shots of flames billowing into the sky.

Emergency services say the cause of the fire is not yet known and have urged people to avoid the area, with Dulwich Road and surrounding roads closed.

Handout photo issued by West Midlands Fire Service of a property on Dulwich Lane, Kingstanding, which has been destroyed in an explosion. Credit: PA Media

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Cadent Gas and the National Grid are all working to manage the incident.

Six fire crews, three ambulances, five paramedic officers and a National Inter-Agency Liaison officer are among the resources that have been sent to the scene.

In a statement on its website WMFS said: "The explosion, the cause of which is unknown at this time, has destroyed one property and caused damage to other properties and vehicles nearby."

The statement continued: "The number of casualties or injuries is not confirmed at this time. We are working hard with colleagues from West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance, Cadent Gas and National Grid to manage this incident."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said three ambulances, five paramedic officers, the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, WM care team (a BASICS-affiliated charity providing prehospital care), a hazardous area response team and a NILO (National Inter-Agency Liaison Officer) had been sent to the scene.

Rick Payne, a city councillor for the ward, heard a "massive explosion" while watching television shortly after 8.30pm, and walked across to Dulwich Road to see what had happened.

He said: "I recognised that as probably most likely to be a gas explosion"

"The police are just saying that there's quite a lot of houses damaged as a result - probably up to five or six houses.

"The house itself, where the explosion occurred, has physically been destroyed. Houses either side have, partially. Then the houses further along the street have been damaged collaterally from the blast."

Speaking at the scene on Sunday, WMFS area commander Steve Ball said: "Around 8.30pm this evening we were called to a gas explosion in a house.

"On arrival, it was quite a challenging scene, where one house had been completely destroyed, and three neighbouring properties had also been quite badly affected.

"One man had already been rescued, prior to our arrival, and he's been taken care of by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"He's got life-threatening injuries and he's gone to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (Birmingham).

"On scene at the moment we've got six appliances, we've got our technical rescue teams and we've also got our fire dog here."