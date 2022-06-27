A baby from Coventry died after the council's Children's Services missed opportunities to help protect him and his sibling from neglect.

Baby Matt, not his real name, died less than three months old at his family home. His parents were arrested on suspicion of neglect and there was evidence at the time that they used cannabis and/or alcohol that night. No further action was taken by police and the cause of Matt's death remains unknown - though neglect or abuse is suspected.

But a new report reveals the many missed chances by social services to safeguard Matt and his sibling. For example, before Matt was born, his sibling was left alone in a cot for "extended periods of time," slept on urine-stained mattresses and was fed with dirty bottles.

The sibling was seen to be handled roughly by their mother and later hospitalised with an abscess that a safeguarding nurse said was "unusual."

But professionals failed to investigate the injury fully or consider concerns about the parents' possible cannabis use. An "over optimistic" assessment concluded that there were no safeguarding concerns and saw his case closed.

Later developments led to a specialised plan being put in place for Matt's sibling. Yet an important condition of the plan - to call police and start child protection processes if social workers weren't allowed into the family home - was not followed, and there were multiple other incidents recorded that should have raised concern, with the report highlighting shortfalls in management oversight of key decisions and a lack of overall coordination.

However, police did not have a formal cause of Matt's death, the report acknowledged.

But the author noted that "The majority of neglect related deaths of very young children involve accidental deaths and sudden unexpected deaths in infancy where there are pre-existing concerns about poor quality parenting and poor supervision and dangerous, sometimes unsanitary, living circumstances which compromise the children's safety."

The report gave six recommendations to the Coventry Safeguarding Children Partnership including reviewing its neglect strategy and approach to safe sleeping.

A spokesperson for the Partnership said "This is a difficult and complex case raising a number of important issues, and the council has worked with police and other partners.

"A wide-ranging review has taken place into our contact with the family, and we will look at all our working practices to see if any improvements can be made."But the Deputy Leader of the Opposition at Coventry Council, Councillor Peter Male, said it highlighted "serious failings" in the services and expressed concern about how these reports are handled.