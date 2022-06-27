A resident has said he thought a large blast at a house in Kingstanding was 'an earthquake' when he heard it. Emergency crews were called to the affected house on Dulwich Road at around 8:30pm on Sunday. West Midlands Fire Service later said the incident was believed to be a gas explosion.

"The explosion happened as I shut the door," said the neighbour, who did not give his name. "Living rooms windows have shattered. There was glass everywhere."The house shook and I fell on the floor, I thought it was an earthquake. I heard a man shout help."

Police and ambulance crews were in Kingstanding last night Credit: BPM

Another Dulwich Road resident, who lives five doors away, added "We heard a massive bang the fridge door flew open and pictures fell off the wall.

"The door frame was cracked. First of all we thought it was a car accident. All debris in the road. A car was damaged. We saw part of the house literally missing."We thought a bomb had gone off. There were flames."

In a statement the fire service said that they believed the incident was a gas explosion, adding that it had "completely destroyed one property and significantly damaged 3 adjoining properties."

