Residents use wheelie bins to block street to stop 'ridiculous' Nottingham hospital parking.

People visiting or working at the hospital have been parking on Alderton Road due to the hospital c ar parking charges.

Some residents said drivers have parked on double yellow lines and driveways, preventing those living in the area from accessing their drives.

So they've resorted to leaving wheelie bins on the road to stop drivers from parking outside their houses.

Residents are using wheelie bins to stop motorists from parking on their drives Credit: Nottinghamshire Live/BPM MEDIA

Sharon Saunders, 45, said: "I can't get out sometimes because of cars in the way. People around here park so stupidly, so I've put bins out to stop people parking outside my house, and they're staying there."

"I've tried to get on to my drive before, but I can't get in because cars have been parked so close either side so I can't turn in. I have to reverse and get really close to others to make it in."

Jessica Landa, 29, wants the council to issue permits. She said, "some cars have parked across our drive and we've not been able to get out, it's just ridiculous."

"There have been yellow lines painted at the bottom of the hill, but it's just moved the problem up the road."

"We could do with this road having permits. Everyone around here has been ringing the council about it."

'Ridiculously' parked cars are outraging residents Credit: Nottinghamshire Live/BPM MEDIA

Faye Goodman, 74, who has lived in her house for 68 years, said, "It's a huge problem, I had a stroke and have a blue badge sign outside my house so that it's clear for access and so I can get into taxis, but people still park outside it."

"People around here park anywhere. It's been bad in the past couple of weeks especially."

A union representing NHS staff at Nottingham's hospitals has said current parking arrangements are nothing but a "cash-grab" on workers. Car parking charges are set to be reintroduced at both City Hospital from Monday (June 27) and at the Queen's Medical Centre from Wednesday (June 29). An automatic number plate recognition barrier system will be in place, along with boards telling motorists how many spaces are left in car parks.

Bus operator Nottingham City Transport said their route for Blue 40 has had to stop earlier at the hospital or been diverted due to parked cars stopping them from turning into the road.

Hospital staff in uniforms were seen parking on the street, and it is thought to be because of the reintroduction of car parking charges

A spokesperson for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust said, "We apologise to any residents who have been inconvenienced by staff parking on their streets."

"We do not condone any illegal parking and If legal offsite parking is absolutely necessary our expectations of staff is to always be considerate to those living there."