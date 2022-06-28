Birmingham explosion: Families shelter at Kingstanding Inn as donations pour in

Play Brightcove video

Families living in the area of a gas explosion in Kingstanding, Birmingham, are sheltering at a nearby inn, where donations from locals are pouring in.

It is believed six families, including a foster family with two children, spent the night at The Kingstanding Inn.

They were forced to leave their homes in Dulwich Road following the blast, which destroyed a house and left a woman dead and a man fighting for his life.

Surrounding properties and nearby cars were also damaged in the Sunday night explosion.

Play Brightcove video

Charity 'Together in the Community' is on site providing meals to those left without a home.

Selena Briscoe said they hope it will make those effected by the incident feel better.

She said: "They do say they've not been able to eat and they're just so grateful, and we're just so happy to help, everyone deserves food.

"We're giving out free meals to anybody that has been affected by the tragedy, to give them some warm food and make them feel a little better. We've also bought some clothing in and stuff like that to support the community."

The charity says the large amount of donations from people is "overwhelming".

Play Brightcove video

It's not yet known when the families will be able to go back to their homes as emergency services work to make sure other buildings effected by the blast are safe.

Meanwhile, a fundraising campaign has been set up for the victims and has already raised over £1,500.

Read more: