Watch Lewis Warner's report for ITV News.

Demolition teams have started to tear down structurally-unsafe properties in Birmingham after a house was destroyed in a gas explosion in Kingstanding.

Doreen Mace, a 79-year old grandmother, was killed in the blast on Sunday evening.

In an emotional post on social media, Doreen's daughter Karen Bibb wrote: "We are so devastated that me and my sister have lost our mother in a fire. It's the most terrible way to die. Miss mom so much we do."

One man was heroically-pulled from the rubble of the property by people at the scene.

An aerial view of the house damage in Kingstanding Credit: ITV News Central

He was taken to the major trauma centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

People living either side of 129 Dulwich Road, now don't have homes to return to.

People in the area on Sunday evening, said the gas explosion felt like an earthquake.

Locals say they are organising a candlelit vigil to take place on Sunday.

People will gather on the same street from 7 o'clock in the evening exactly a week since the explosion as the community tries to deal with devastation on their doorstep.