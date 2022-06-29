Birmingham explosion: Woman identified following blast at a home in Kingstanding

A women who died following an explosion at a house in Birmingham has been identified as Doreen Rees-Bibb.

The house on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding was destroyed by a gas explosion. There was also severe damage to other properties, and parked cars.

A man remains in a "life-threatening" condition after the blast, and as yet there is no update on his condition.

West Midlands Police said that, on arrival to Dulwich road in Kingstanding, they found one house had been destroyed, as well as several others significantly damaged. Nearby cars had also been affected.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said people at the scene rescued a man from the destroyed house but he had "very significant injuries" and was taken to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Four other men suffered minor injuries and were discharged by paramedics.

Other residents in the area have been donating clothes, toiletries and children's toys to show their support for the families affected and the community.

Donations are being handed in at the Kingstanding Inn in Birmingham.

Free warm meals are also being dished out at the pub to the families not able to cook.