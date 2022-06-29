Hundreds of people have gathered in Nottingham to pay tribute to a teenage footballer who collapsed and later died following a cardiac arrest during a football match.

Samuel Akwasi, who was 13-years-old, died while playing for his club FC Cavaliers under-13s on the 7th May 2022.

Samuel Akwasi Credit: Rajiv Popat/ITV News Central

Today mourners carried his coffin out from the Mansfield Road Baptist Church for his funeral service.

According to the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young, every week in the UK, around 12 young people (under the age of 35) die suddenly from a previously undiagnosed heart condition.

80% of these deaths will occur with no prior symptoms.

What are signs of an undiagnosed heart condition?

According to Dr Cox:

Exercise related chest pain

Passing out during exercise

Family history of young sudden death

Family history of heart problems

CRY charity perform screenings which are funded by families who have been affected by a young sudden cardiac arrest and are able to diagnose most cardiac abnormalities.

Any person who wants to be screened can go to the CRY website to book a screening. For more information click here