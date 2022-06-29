A retired pig farmer accused of killing his wife and dumping her body in a septic tank has given evidence in his defence for the first time today.

David Venables, 89, is charged with murdering his wife Brenda Venables in 1982 in Worcestershire.

Venables told a jury today that he "very much regretted" having an affair with another woman during his marriage.

He said that six years after marrying Mrs Venables he became "friendly" with Ms Styles, who also lived in Kempsey.

Ms Styles had initially worked at the family's farm nursery, but became a carer for Venables' mother and grandmother - and met Venables when he started giving her lifts home.

Asked by his barrister, Timothy Hannam QC, if the relationship with Ms Styles became sexual, Venables replied: "Yes - which I very much regretted."

Ms Styles, who has since died, said in a witness statement previously read to the jury that she and Venables had an affair lasting 14 years, from the late 1960s until 1982.

She claimed Venables had promised to leave his wife and live with her at her home in Worcester, and that he had spoken of divorcing Mrs Venables.

Mr Hannam asked: "Was Lorraine Styles someone for whom you would have left your wife?"

Venables said: "No, definitely not."

He also told the jury he met his "good-looking" wife-to-be at Droitwich Winter Gardens during a Worcester and Kidderminster Young Farmers club social in 1957.

He said: "We probably danced together and we all got common friends, and I think there was usually refreshments as well, so we joined together and got to know one another.

"There'd be drinks. Usually sandwiches and trifle."

The cover of the septic tank at the property in Kempsey, Worcestershire where Brenda Venables’ remains were found in 2019 Credit: Richard Vernalls/PA

Asked by his barrister, Timothy Hannam QC, what had "turned his head" towards her, Venables replied: "She was always very pleasant.

"And whenever you went out she was always good company, and we just got onwell together."

Venables was charged after the remains of his wife were discovered 40 years after she disappeared at their former home in Kempsey.

What was left of her body was found in 2019 when the septic tank was completely drained.

He has previously claimed Gloucestershire serial killer Fred West may have be responsible for his wife's death.

Venables denies murdering his wife - the trial continues.