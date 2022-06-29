Man arrested after two people found with stab wounds in Loughborough

A man has been arrested after a man and woman were found with stab wounds in Loughborough.

The woman, who is in her 40s, and the man, who is in his 60s, were taken to hospital early this morning, after police were called to Wide Lane in Hathern.

Officials say they are in a stable condition and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The 51-year-old man who has been on suspicion of attempted murder remains in police custody.

A police cordon remains in place at the site of two stabbings in Hathern, Loughborough Credit: ITV News Central

Detective Inspector Esther Scott said: “We have a team carrying out full enquiries this morning as we continue to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“A man who was arrested during the early hours of this morning in connection with the incident remains in police custody as our enquiries continue.

Our current enquiries include analysis of the scene, checking CCTV and speaking to witnesses at the scene."

A police cordon remains in place at the site in Hathern and initial enquiries are still ongoing.

Potential witnesses are being asked to come forward with any information in relation to the incident.