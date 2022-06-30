A nurse in Birmingham who was arrested on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life, after a child died suddenly in hospital, has had her bail extended.

The 27-year-old woman was held after officers visited a property in the West Midlands on 19 May. It followed the death of an infant on the same day.

She was held on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life and was later released under investigation.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said today (June 30, 2022) that bail has since been extended until later this summer.

The worker has been suspended from her hospital role as police inquiries continue.

Birmingham Children's Hospital Credit: ITV News

The Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital in the city, said at the time it was assisting the infant’s family.

In a statement, it said: "Following the death of an infant at our Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, we have asked West Midlands Police to examine what has happened, in line with our own safeguarding policy."The staff member involved has been suspended by the trust following the national process on the sudden unexpected death of a child.

"We are supporting the infant’s family at this distressing time and ask that privacy is respected in this process."