Play Brightcove video

ITV Central Reporter Ravneet Nandra went to the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon.

For the first time in history, Shakespeare’s Richard III has been played by a disabled actor from Nottingham after taking to the stage earlier this week.

Arthur Hughes was born with radial dysplasia and has become the first disabled person to take a title role at the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon.

His condition meant he was born with a shorter right arm and wrist bending in towards his body.

Arthur hopes to use his disability to his advantage to portray the cold-blooded killer, ruthless villain and unscrupulous King Richard.

Arthur Hughes makes history as first disabled actor to play Richard Credit: ITV News central

Richard III is one of Shakespeare's longest plays with Richard appearing in nearly every scene.

Arthur will be following in the footsteps of Christopher Plummer, Ian Holm, Alan Howard, Robert Lindsay, and Sir Antony Sher who have all played Richard.

The play follows Richard, Duke of Gloucester, an evil man who murders his family and marries his victim's widow to become king.

Arthur Hughes makes history as first disabled actor to play Richard Credit: ITV News Central

The new production of Richard III is directed by Gregory Doran, the RSC's Artistic Director who stepped down from the position earlier this year. He is thrilled to have Arthur as a lead.

Arthur is best known for his roles in the Netflix series The Innocents and BBC's Then Barbara Met Alan and will step into the shoes of Richard at the RSC from 23 June until 8 October.

He will star alongside Claire Benedict back who plays The Duchess of York, Kristy Bushell aka Queen Elizabeth, Rosie Sheehy who plays Lady Anne, and Mariah Gale returning to the role of Queen Margaret.

Previous stage productions of Arthur's include, A La Cage Aux Folles at Park Theatre, Our Town at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in London, and The Solid Life of Sugar Water at the deaf and disabled theatre company, Graeae, in London.