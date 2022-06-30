An investigation into a house explosion that happened in Birmingham has concluded that the cause was an "accident".

A 79-year-old woman who has been named locally as Doreen Mace died following the blast on Sunday evening on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding.

A man who was rescued from the house remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

In a joint statement from West Midlands Fire Service, West Midlands Police and The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), they said the most likely cause was "accidental" and "inadvertent".

The Fire Service added: "Demolition work yesterday afternoon (29 June) enabled investigators to safely access and test sections of the property’s internal gas piping.

"They have concluded that the explosion was most likely caused by the accidental and inadvertent ignition of a large escape of gas from a joint in the pipework."

The statement added: "West Midlands Police’s own work continues, as officers work to formally identify the woman found dead at the scene and gather evidence for HM Coroner.

"Police family liaison officers continue to support those most directly affected.

"Whilst these enquiries continue The Health and Safety Executive will continue to make enquiries as to whether any work-related activities contributed towards the incident."

The statement comes just days after a neighbour told ITV Central how he pulled a man out of the burning house.

Harley Seccombe said he 'acted on instinct' after hearing the explosion from down the road in Dulwich Road in Kingstanding.