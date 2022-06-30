The sentences of a mother and her partner over the death of a three-year-old boy have been referred to the court of appeal.

Nathaniel Pope was jailed for a minimum of 24 years for killing three-year-old Kemarni Watson Darby.

During the sentencing, Pope was described as a violent drug-user who inflicted more than 20 rib fractures on Kemarni during weeks of beatings.

The toddler's mother Alicia Watson was sentenced to 11 years in prison for allowing or causing his death.

Both cases have been referred under the unduly lenient sentencing scheme.

Prosecutors alleged Kemarni died after a "vicious, forceful assault" which split his abdomen and caused a massive internal bleed.

The three-year-old had what were described in court as "horrendous" car-crash-like injuries - including multiple fractures to his rib cage, and bruising all over his body.

Nathaniel Pope and Alicia Watson will both have their sentences sent to the court of appeal Credit: West Midlands Police

What is the unduly lenient sentence scheme?

You can ask for someone’s Crown Court sentence to be reviewed if you think it is too low.

The process is carried out by the Attorney General’s Office. It only applies to serious crimes like murder, rape and terror-related offences.

Your request has to be submitted within 28 days of the sentence being handed down. It will then be decided if the request will be sent to the Court of Appeal.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said: "The Solicitor General was shocked and appalled by this case."

"I can confirm that the Solicitor General has referred the sentences of both Nathaniel Pope and Alicia Watson to the Court of Appeal as he agrees that they appear unduly lenient.

"It is now for the Court of Appeal to decide whether to increase the sentences."

Kemarni, who had suffered abdominal injuries was found lifeless on Beacon View Road in West Bromwich on June 5, 2018.

CCTV shows three-year-old Kemarni Watson Darby's final moments at McDonald's before being murdered

Play Brightcove video

In the CCTV, Watson can be seen holding onto Kemarni's hand as the pair walk into the fast-food restaurant.

Kemarni stands as Watson places an order at the counter before the mum picks up her son while the pair wait for their food.

She collects their food and walks briskly out of the restaurant on All Saints Way with the food in her other hand.

Soon after the pair are seen holding hands as they walk along Beacon view Road at 12:35pm, Kemarni lagging behind his mother.

The footage then captures the pair returning home before paramedics arrive hours later.