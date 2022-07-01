£7,440,150 Lotto jackpot ticket bought in Wolverhampton remains unclaimed

A life changing Lotto jackpot prize of £7,440,150 has yet to be claimed from a ticket bought in Wolverhampton.

National Lottery are urging players to check their tickets to see if they have the winning prize.

The missing Lotto Jackpot winner matched all six main numbers in the Lotto draw on Saturday, 18 June.

The winning numbers were 11, 14, 36, 39, 42, 59 and the Bonus Ball was 21.

The ticket-holder has until the 15th of December to make their claim.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said, “We’re desperate to find Wolverhampton’s mystery Lotto jackpot ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings and we’re urging everyone to try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags, down the back of the sofa and anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.”

He continued, “While we’re doing all we can to track down our missing Lotto jackpot winner, if you’re lucky enough to win tonight's massive EuroMillions jackpot make sure you keep your ticket safe.

"I’ve come across winners who’ve not just kept it in wallets or bags but in an Ant and Dec autobiography and one winner even hid it in her bra for safekeeping! Wherever you hide your National Lottery tickets, keep them safe!"

As with all major prizes (£50,000 and over) bought in retail approximately two weeks after the draw, if no valid claim has been received, the area in which the ticket was purchased is released.

This area is provided by Camelot’s security team in line with its licence obligations and is designed to encourage tickets to be checked but also to enable the ticket-holder to remain anonymous if they wish.