Derby County saved as Clowes Developments takes over the club

Derby County Football Club have confirmed that Clowes Developments have taken over as the owners of the club.

The club entered administration last September. After months of frustration, and missed deadlines the future of the club finally looks secure.

In a statement released today joint administrator Carl Jackson said, “We are very pleased to have achieved today’s sale, in a deal which secures the long-term future of The Club, and one which represents the very best outcome for creditors.

I would like to express my sincere thanks to The Club’s staff players and the fans for their loyalty, and patience, as they supported the Club through the administration.”

Another administrator Andrew Hosking added: “The level of complexity involved in bringing this matter to a conclusion has been unparalleled and we are grateful to all stakeholders and their advisers, for their hard work which has enabled us to overcome a magnitude of challenges, and allow the rescue of this historic Club.

This deal represents a real milestone in the long and illustrious history of Derby County, and one which marks the end of the uncertainty experienced by supporters and the wider community whilst the club has been in administration and also importantly is one which complies with the EFL Insolvency Policy and provides the best return for creditors.

Today signifies a new beginning for the Club, and it enables the Club to move forward into the new season with a clean slate, under local ownership under the stewardship of Clowes.”

hese developments come after the club accepted an offer from the Derbyshire based property group earlier this week. David Clowes announced he wished to take over the club on Friday, after buying pride Park from Ram's former owner Mel Morris.

Administrators say that discussions with any other interested parties will now stop and the main focus is to conclude the transaction with Clowes within the granted timeframe.

It comes after manager Wayne Rooney handed in his resignation.