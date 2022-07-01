An inquest into the deaths of five British people who were killed when a passenger plane was brought down over East Ukraine is starting in Leicester today.

In total, 298 people died when flight Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was shot down by assumed pro-Russian separatists in July 2014.

Among them was Richard Mayne, from Leicester, and Ben Pocock, a student at Loughborough University.

Richard was a former deputy head boy at Dixie Grammar School in Market Bosworth who had recently gone to study at Leeds University.

Richard Mayne, 20, a former pupil at Dixie Grammar School was onboard the flight.

Ben, who was originally from Bristol, was heading to Australia for six months of travelling.

A previous Dutch-led investigation named four men as being responsible for shooting down the jet, but Russia refused to extradite them to stand trial.

That trial started in 2020 without the accused men.

The inquest in this country, into the five men's deaths, is due to begin on Friday and be held by the Leicester coroner, Professor Catherine Mason.

It is expected to finish in November or December of this year.

Who were the British victims?

Liam Sweeney, 28, who was travelling with his friend John Alder to see their team Newcastle United play in New Zealand.

49-year-old Glenn Thomas - a Blackpool-born press officer at the World Health Organization in Geneva.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know