Lee Bowyer: Birmingham City head coach sacked

Birmingham City has sacked head coach Lee Bowyer after 16 months in charge.

A Blues statement read: "The Board of Directors believe this to be the necessary course of action and have acted swiftly ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

"Bowyer leaves the Club after almost 16 months in charge, having helped secure Blues’ Sky Bet Championship status following his appointment in March 2021."

It added: "Four victories in his first six games in charge helped lift the club away from the relegation zone, with survival officially achieved following victory over Derby County two games before the season’s conclusion."

The statement added that despite a "promising" start to the campaign, results fell "below expectations" as the season progressed.

Along with his departure, Goalkeeper Coach, Andy Marshall, has also left the Football Club, it has been announced.

The club says Bowyer will always be welcomed back to St. Andrew’s.

They say a replacement Head Coach and support staff will be confirmed in due course.