Tributes paid to teenager fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton

The family of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton say their hearts are "broken".

Ronan Kanda was attacked on Mount Road, in Lanesfield, shortly before 9 pm on Wednesday and died at the scene.

Police then launched a murder investigation. A post-mortem revealed he died after being stabbed twice. His family, who are being supported by specially trained officers, said today: “Ronan was a kind-hearted, loving, caring 16-year-old. Our son and a brother who would do anything for anyone. “He was a funny character who made everyone laugh around him. He is taken from us cruelly and our hearts are broken.

"We want everyone to pray for his soul now. We will always love you our son and my brother and you will live within us now."

Credit: Snapper Sk

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of his murder. A 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man remain in police custody for questioning after being held earlier this week. Overnight, another 16-year-old boy was arrested and also remains in custody. A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man held earlier this week have been released on police bail. Det Insp Ade George, leading the investigation, said: “We’re making good progress with our enquiries, but we still need anyone with information to get in touch with us if they saw or heard anything on Wednesday night. “It’s really important you speak to us if you have any information on what happened, who was responsible, or why Ronan was attacked.”