Community vigil held for woman killed in Kingstanding house explosion

Around two hundred people turned out at vigil in Kingstanding in Birmingham last night (Sunday 3rd July), exactly a week after a house explosion, in which one woman lost her life.

Doreen Mace, who was 79, died in the blast on the evening of Sunday 26th June.

The house on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding was destroyed by a gas explosion.

There was also severe damage to other properties, and parked cars.

Crowds of people turned out at the vigil Credit: ITV News Central

A man remains in a "life-threatening" condition after the blast.

Many residents felt the impact of the blast, and surrounding homes have been torn down for safety reasons.

Resident Vinroy Johnson works in the Jewellery Quarter. His flat has now been demolished as he was a direct neighbour.

He says he has lost a lot of his belongings, and is being put up in the nearby Kingstanding Inn.

He says the fire service went back into his damaged flat for him to get his phone, and thanked how the community have come together to help those impacted.

Vinroy says "I saw the cooker come off the wall and started to panic.... I thought "Father, please not like this".

A neighbour told ITV Central how he pulled a man out of the burning house.

Harley Seccombe said he 'acted on instinct' after hearing the explosion from down the road in Dulwich Road in Kingstanding.

Another neighbour, Mark Daguilar described the bang as "unimaginable".

Mark says: " I was sat in my house chilling, heard the bang, and said to my missus "We need to get out". ...My missus reminded me to go back in and get the dog, we couldn't see anything, it was like a horror movie".

Aerial view of the impact of the blast Credit: ITV News Central

Mark says he then went back in to help other locals try and rescue a trapped neighbour, describing the carnage "as if God had turned on a giant bunsen burner".

At the vigil Mark thanked the bravery of the community for their united efforts in trying to help each other moments after the blast.

An investigation into the house explosion has concluded that the cause was an "accident".

In a joint statement from West Midlands Fire Service, West Midlands Police and The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), they said the most likely cause was "accidental" and "inadvertent".