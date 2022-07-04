Long-standing ITV News Central presenter Bob Warman presents his final programme after almost 50 years on screen in the Midlands.

Bob is one of ITV's longest-serving news anchors and has presented regional news in the Central/Midlands region since 1973.

He joined in the days of Central's predecessor ATV in April 1973 - the same year which saw the end of the American war in Vietnam and when Britain joined the Common Market.

Since then, Bob has covered every single type of story, from the Birmingham pub bombings to the closure of the world-famous Longbridge car works - as well as fronting up charity marathons.

Bob’s broadcast journey from ATV to Yorkshire Television to ITV Central

Bob originally joined ATV as a reporter before moving to Yorkshire Television in 1976, when he was chosen to front the regional programme for ITV News Calendar with the late Richard Whiteley.

The following year, Bob co-presented the very first breakfast television programme, a three month pilot which led to the establishment of TV-AM.

But Bob who was born in Walsall returned to ATV in 1978 to present the evening programme. He has been a nightly feature ever since.

Bob Warman and his links to the Midlands

Bob, who was named as one of the 100 ‘Great Brummies’ during Birmingham’s Centenary as a city, attended preparatory school in Shrewsbury.

He was, ironically, a contemporary of BBC Midlands presenter Nick Owen before getting his journalistic start on his local newspaper The Walsall Observer when the editor gave him three weeks to see "whether we like you and you like us".

Special programme called Mr Midlands to be broadcast across ITV at 10:45pm tonight:

Bob’s achievements include being a recipient of the Baird Medal, The Royal Television Society’s highest honour, in recognition of ‘his outstanding contribution to the Midlands television community’.

In June, it was announced that Bob was to be awarded an MBE for his services to broadcasting as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

In reaction to the honour, Bob said: "This award is a great honour for me personally and has come as something of a surprise.

"I've been very fortunate to do the job I have in broadcasting - it's a real privilege - and any success I can claim is largely due to the considerable skill and support of my colleagues both on and off screen.

"Live television is such a collaborative process and I share the award with my colleagues, certainly in spirit."

Bob Warman announced his imminent retirement earlier this year Credit: ITV PLC

He is the president of the Birmingham Press Club and a life vice-president of the Journalists’ Charity. He is also a patron of Acorns Children’s Hospice.

He is also the recipient of an honorary doctorate from Birmingham City University.

There is no doubt he’ll be greatly missed by viewers and fellow broadcasters alike.

A special programme will broadcast at 10:45 tonight on ITV in the Midlands, celebrating his career in regional news.