A man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of an 11-year-old boy who was found injured in a park in Derbyshire.

Ambulance crews were called to Shipley Country Park in Heanor on the afternoon of Saturday June 18, 2022.

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found with serious injuries and died later that day.

Police investigations led to the arrest of a 41-year man, Michael Harrison.

At Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court earlier today, Harrison spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a short hearing.

He has also been charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary and the East Midlands major crime unit will remain in the area over the next few days as they continue their inquiries.

Police have urged anyone with information to speak to them,

They are also urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of a Vauxhall Combo van with one of the following license plates to come forward:

FL54 JBJ,

FL54 JDJ or

FG57 FTO

Harrison who told the hearing he is of no fixed address, is now due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.