New acute and emergency hospital to open in the West Midlands next year

A new hospital specialising in acute and emergency care is set to open in Smethwick in the West Midlands next year.

The Midland Metropolitan University Hospital will merge services currently split between Sandwell General Hospital and City Hospital.

Health bosses claim that merging the services will "significantly improve clinical care and people’s experiences of health care services, as well as providing regeneration opportunities for the local area."

Building work on the new site was delayed due to the pandemic, but with construction restarted its hoped the hospital will be ready for patients by Spring of 2024.

The new site will also include a winter garden and an art gallery, both open to the public.

Talking about the new hospital, local Trust Chairman, Sir David Nicholson, said he was “able to confirm with confidence that we will open as soon as possible following completed construction of the building, which will be handed over to the Trust before the end of 2023.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to deliver a great facility and improve health outcomes with the added benefits of regeneration for our local communities.”

