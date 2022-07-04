Play Brightcove video

ITV Central viewers said they would miss Presenter Bob Warman - whose been a presence on screens for almost 50 years

After almost 50 years on-screen, ITV News Central Presenter Bob Warman is hanging up his earpiece and microphone for a well-deserved retirement.

Bob has worked in journalism since 1973, and has broadcast to thousands of viewers right across the East and West Midlands.

Hundreds of viewers from across the region have contacted ITV News Central on Facebook, Twitter, and via post and email to express their best wishes to Bob since he announced his retirement.

Below are just a few:

Theresa Mann from Leominster wrote: "Best wishes for your future, and all you do. You have been a part of tea time TV and you will be sadly missed. Congratulations on your MBE.”

Garry Whithey from Bob's hometown of Walsall wrote: "Met him at Mayors Banquet when Norman Matthews was Mayor and we all said that Bob was the best advert our town of Walsall has ever had. Lovely man, will be missed."

And Maureen Hayes-Smith wrote: "I just wanted to say that I have watched Bob Warman read the news since I was at school. I am now 60 years old and still watch Central News with my children and grandchildren.

"I wanted to pass on my best wishes to Bob as he retires, & thank him for all his hard work over the years.

"He is a very professional newsreader and is always very smartly dressed.

"The twinkle in his eyes and quips at the end of his sign offs are memorable. He will be greatly missed by us all."

Kirsty Bosley said she had been trying to send a card to Bob, on behalf of her 81-year-old neighbour.

"I took my 81-year-old neighbour to the card shop to get Bob Warman a leaving card. Bless her, she really agonised over it" she said.

In a further tweet she added: "She has been friends with Bob for 40 years. He doesn't know it, because he's on the other side of the camera, but she does."

William Neale, who lives in Stoke-on-Trent said: "Just a line to say good luck with your retirement Bob! You have been a part of our life for decades, and it has been much appreciated. If there is a story that has happened in the Midlands, you have been there for us, a trusted local face.

You were even the first presenter on British breakfast TV in the Uk with Good Morning Calendar, and you even found time to feature on Crossroads and to have hip replacements on air! Is there anything you haven’t done in your career?”

And Ashley Griffiths in East Retford wrote: 'My hero! What a legend. Enjoy putting your feet up!"

Bob Warman Credit: ITV News Central

Other viewers have been in touch to say:

'He is always very smartly dressed. I think he's a very nice man'

'Theres only one Bob Warman, the others have to come to their own thing and their own style. There is only one Bob'.

'Well I have always enjoyed your presentation, very professional, and I wish you a happy retirement'.

Here's what people in Walsall and Leicester think about Bob finally calling an end to his time at ITV News Central.

Viewers from across the region spoke to ITV News Central of their admiration for the veteran broadcaster:

"It won't be the same Central News without Bob, he was more than just the news, he made it more interesting. I just want to tell him I will miss him when he isn't on the telly', said one.

"We have lived in few places in the Midlands and he has just always been there, a friendly face!" said another.

"I remember him being on Yorkshire television probably in late sixties and then he must have moved to the midlands after that. A very good presenter."

Bob Warman Credit: ITV News Central

And it's not just the viewers who will miss him. He's certainly got his celebrity fans too.

"Good Morning Britain" broadcaster Adil Ray, Bob's former ATV colleague Chris Tarrant and celebrity chef Rustie Lee have all been reflecting on his record-breaking broadcasting career.

Adil Ray described Bob as an "absolute legend."

"He is an institution. I was born in 1974 and he was there from 1973. But you know he was just here on the telly, he was always there, the day wasn't he same if he wasn't there, he had to be there, a real constant."

Chris Tarrant added that "Of course the old boy is clonking on, he's nearly as long as me. but to achieve that much respect and that much warmth takes a lot of years of hard graft, and just because he's not on the telly anymore locally, people won't forget him."

While Rustie Lee said "I am sad to hear that he is leaving, I am sure everyone will not want him to go and will cherish the lovely memories he has given us all, the fun moments and always been there to support us. Thats the lovely Bob."