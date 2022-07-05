England have beaten India by seven wickets at Edgbaston, chasing down a record 378 to win the fifth and final Test and level the series at 2-2.

A single from Joe Root secured victory as England completed their record-breaking total.

The successful chase was the largest in England’s history, stretching back more than 1,000 Test matches, and the eighth-largest recorded by any side.

Root finished his innings on 142 not out, and Jonny Bairstow ended on 114 not out after putting on 269 in their fourth-wicket partnership.

England's Joe Root on day five of the fifth LV= Insurance Test Series match at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham Credit: PA

Root admitted he and Bairstow had felt in "full control" once they had established their match-winning partnership.

He told Sky Sports: "It was pretty fun doing it. To be honest, throughout the whole summer since that first game, we’ve said whatever they get, we’ll chase it down.

"(Captain) Ben (Stokes) to us in the group before the toss said, ‘We’re not going to bat first, were going to chase’, so it’s sort of that mentality about how we’re going about things at the minute.

"Once we got that partnership going, we just felt in full control."